Terrell Suggs: We can be a special team in the playoffs

Getty Images

The Ravens have three ways to book a spot in the postseason and veteran members of the defense believe they can stick around a while if they get there.

Safety Eric Weddle said “we’ll be a team to be reckoned with” in the postseason if they can beat the Bengals or find their way into the postseason via losses by the Bills or Titans this Sunday. Linebacker Terrell Suggs expressed a similar viewpoint.

“If we win, we are in,” Suggs said, via ESPN.com. “Everybody knows that second season, we become a different team; a special team.”

Suggs has been part of successful Baltimore playoff teams in the past and some would point to that experience as a reason to believe in the Ravens come January. It’s been a while since they’ve been in the playoffs, however, which makes the mix between an offense playing its best ball of the year and a defense that creates turnovers in bunches the more compelling case for a Ravens run.

Assuming, of course, they get the results they need to get there in the first place.