Texans are probaby going to need another quarterback this week

Getty Images

The Texans are likely going to need another quarterback this week, giving the NFL one final chance this regular season to ignore Colin Kaepernick.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are discussing whether to add another backup to T.J. Yates.

Backup Taylor Heinicke suffered a concussion while Yates was being tested for a concussion last week.

“We’re talking about that right now,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “Obviously Taylor’s in the protocol, but we haven’t made a decision on that yet.”

The Texans already have Deshaun Watson and Tom Savage on IR (among many others), and Heinecke was the only other quarterback on the roster last week.

They’d likely just drag Josh Johnson or someone in, since he was there earlier and “knows the playbook,” which is of course important for a 4-11 team.

But they certainly need one, since Yates was sacked six times in Monday’s loss to the Steelers, and they were a heartbeat away from having to put wide receiver Braxton Miller back at his college position.