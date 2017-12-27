Texans sign Josh Johnson

Getty Images

The Texans have played four different quarterbacks in 2017 and they’ll have a chance to make it five in the season finale.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed Josh Johnson to their 53-man roster. They are in need of another quarterback with Taylor Heinicke in the concussion protocol. Heinicke played one series against the Steelers on Christmas while T.J. Yates was being checked for a concussion — he was cleared — and suffered his own head injury on a Mike Hilton sack.

Johnson entered the NFL as a Buccaneers fifth-round pick and has moved around the league so much that it might be easier to list the teams he hasn’t spent time with at one time or another. He was with the Giants last year and got released prior to the start of this season. He last saw regular season action in 2013 with the Bengals.

Safety Corey Moore was placed on injured reserve to open a spot for Johnson in Houston.