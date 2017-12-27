The top flaws of the 2017 playoff contenders

Getty Images

There’s no clearly dominant team in the NFL this year. Which gives the playoffs a wide-open feel (until the Patriots win the Super Bowl by three or four points . . . again).

So every team that still has a chance to get to the playoffs has a chance to get to the Super Bowl. But each contender is flawed in some way.

Which flaws are the most concerning? Chris Simms and yours truly went back and forth to discuss the situation on Wednesday’s PFT Live, citing three teams and their potentially fatal flaws.

Your day would be flawed, albeit not literally fatally, if you fail to check it out.