Todd Gurley is the Rams MVP

Getty Images

He could end up being the league’s MVP. For now, running back Todd Gurley is his team’s MVP.

The Rams have announced that Gurley, a third-year running back who has rebounded from a sophomore slump to generate more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage, has been named the franchise’s most valuable player for the 2017 season.

Gurley has a career-high 1,305 rushing yards and a whopping 788 receiving yards; in two prior seasons combined, he had only 515. He also has 19 total touchdowns on the year.

The Rams also named receiver Cooper Kupp the team’s rookie of the year. Veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who arrived via free agency, won the team’s “spirit of the game” award.

The Rams have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2003, ending nearly 15 years of mediocre-at-best performances.