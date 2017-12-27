Todd Gurley named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley might be in the running for some bigger awards this year.

But no one in the NFC was better last week.

Gurley was named NFC offensive player of the week, which makes sense with the way he singlehandedly destroyed the Titans.

Gurley had 22 carries for 118 yards and 10 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

He has 19 touchdowns this season, and six the last two games, which has given the Rams some thought of resting him a bit this week leading into the playoffs.

He deserves it, if that happens.