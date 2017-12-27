Tom Brady sits out practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Patriots sat quarterback Tom Brady out of Wednesday practices for a few weeks earlier this season, but he was listed as a full participant in Week 15 and didn’t appear on the injury report at all last week.

An Achilles issue was listed as the reason why Brady was on the previous reports and it is listed again on this Wednesday’s injury report. Brady did not take part in practice as the team began getting ready to face the Jets on Sunday.

The Achilles wasn’t the only body part cited on the report this time. The Patriots also list a left shoulder issue, although there’s no reason to think Brady’s overall outlook for Sunday will be any different than it was when he was previously on the report.

Running back Rex Burkhead, defensive lineman Alan Branch and running back Mike Gillislee all sat out with knee injuries. Wide receiver Chris Hogan and running back James White, who didn’t play against Buffalo last Sunday, were limited participants.