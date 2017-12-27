Tom Brady sits out practice Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 27, 2017, 5:35 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots sat quarterback Tom Brady out of Wednesday practices for a few weeks earlier this season, but he was listed as a full participant in Week 15 and didn’t appear on the injury report at all last week.

An Achilles issue was listed as the reason why Brady was on the previous reports and it is listed again on this Wednesday’s injury report. Brady did not take part in practice as the team began getting ready to face the Jets on Sunday.

The Achilles wasn’t the only body part cited on the report this time. The Patriots also list a left shoulder issue, although there’s no reason to think Brady’s overall outlook for Sunday will be any different than it was when he was previously on the report.

Running back Rex Burkhead, defensive lineman Alan Branch and running back Mike Gillislee all sat out with knee injuries. Wide receiver Chris Hogan and running back James White, who didn’t play against Buffalo last Sunday, were limited participants.

4 responses to “Tom Brady sits out practice Wednesday

  3. And Jimmy G is gone.

    You know it was going to be awesome watching the Pats continue to dominate even after Brady retires. But now? There is NO BACKUP PLAN. Trading two starting QBs within what a month? Sheesh what were they thinking?!

  4. In this deep class BB will use a 2nd or a 3rd on a QB and he is sort of a QB whisperer;

    Hoyer (undrafted free agent) has been around forever and displayed some flashes of talent, given several starting gigs.
    Cassell (7th round pick who did not even play in college) went to the Pro Bowl and playoffs.
    Mallett; ok, third round bust.
    Jimmy G; enough said.
    Brissett; (3rd rounder); garnered a former 1st round pick, and has not played that bad in his second season in the league in a new offense built for a QB with an entirely different skill set.

