Tre Madden returns to practice

Seahawks fullback Tre Madden returned to practice Wednesday, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Seattle placed Madden on injured reserve November 7 after he injured his calf in a game against Washington and has designated him to return.

He has missed seven games, making him eligible to return to game action in the playoffs if the Seahawks qualify.

Seattle has one return designation remaining, which might mean the return of C.J. Prosise or Chris Carson if the Seahawks extend their season.

Madden’s injury has left the Seahawks without a fullback the past few weeks.

Madden, a core special teams player, had two catches for 65 yards in eight games this season. He played 67 offensive snaps and 150 on special teams.