Washington promotes Manasseh Garner

Getty Images

Washington promoted tight end Manasseh Garner from the practice squad. He will take the roster spot of running back Kenny Hilliard, who was waived Tuesday.

Garner, 25, joined the team in May after a tryout during Washington’s rookie minincamp. He caught two passes for 14 yards in four preseason games.

Garner spent the entire season on Washington’s practice squad.

He previously has spent time on the offseason rosters of the Chiefs, Browns, Bills and Broncos. Garner spent the majority of the 2016 season on the Bills’ practice squad and was briefly called up to the 53-player roster last November.