Wednesday morning one-liners

The Bills’ defense has allowed an NFL-high 116 rushing first downs this season.

Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake has just 119 carries this season, but six went for more than 20 yards and three went for more than 40 yards.

The Patriots have the NFL’s best offense and worst defense, according to Football Outsiders.

Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins ranks last among tight ends according to Football Outsiders, thanks in part to the NFL twice robbing him of touchdown catches.

The Ravens have the best special teams in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

The Browns’ run defense leads the league, allowing just 3.28 yards per carry.

The Bengals’ offense is averaging an NFL-low 275.3 yards per game.

Despite his injury, Steelers WR Antonio Brown is still leading the league in receiving yards.

The Texans’ defense has allowed an NFL-high 8.2 yards per pass this season.

The Colts’ defense has allowed 63 passes of 20 yards or more, most in the NFL.

The Jaguars’ defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks an average passer rating of just 67.5, best in the NFL.

The Titans’ defense has allowed only three runs longer than 20 yards this season, best in the NFL.

The Broncos’ defense is allowing just 16.2 first downs per game, fewest in the NFL.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith has a career-high passer rating of 104.7 this season.

The Chargers’ defense has allowed an NFL-worst 1,993 rushing yards and 4.9 yards a carry this season.

Raiders QB Derek Carr has thrown twice as many interceptions this year as he did last year.

Despite Ezekiel Elliott missing six games, the Cowboys rank No. 1 in rushing offense by DVOA.

The Giants’ defense has given up 32 touchdown passes, most in the NFL.

The Eagles’ defense has allowed an NFL-best 1,138 rushing yards this season.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins has a career-high 167 rushing yards this season.

Bears RB Jordan Howard has 15 more carries but 200 fewer yards than last year.

The Lions’ defense has given up first downs on an NFL-worst 26.2 percent of rushing attempts this season.

Packers QB Brett Hundley is averaging 7.7 yards per rush and 5.7 yards per pass.

The Vikings’ defense has allowed 13 touchdown passes, tied for the best in the NFL.

The Falcons’ defense has just five interceptions this season, tied for fewest in the NFL.

If Panthers QB Cam Newton runs for 47 yards on Sunday, he’ll have a new career high for the season.

Saints WR Ted Ginn leads the NFL in receiving DVOA this season.

The Buccaneers’ defense has an NFL-low 20 sacks this season.

The Cardinals have the best run defense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Rams RB Todd Gurley ranks first in the NFL according to Football Outsiders’ DYAR.

If he had enough passes to qualify, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo would rank first in both Football Outsiders’ DVOA rating and ESPN’s QBR.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has 550 rushing yards while no one else on the team even has 250.