Alshon Jeffery isn’t worried about chemistry with Nick Foles

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery acknowledged Wednesday that going an entire game without a catch isn’t the way he wants things to go, but he doesn’t think that performance against the Raiders is a sign that he and Nick Foles are struggling to get on the same page.

It was the first time that Jeffery finished a game without a catch since December 2012, but Jeffery pointed out that the team was still able to win the game. He also pointed out that he had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown in Week 15 against the Giants, which he used to illustrate his lack of worry about working with Foles.

“I think it’s going pretty well. It’s just that [Raiders] game,” Jeffery said, via Philly.com.

The two games Foles has started have been total opposites as the Eagles beat the Giants despite defensive breakdowns and beat the Raiders despite a slumbering offense. Getting both sides going at the same time will be essential in the postseason and getting Jeffery going will be key to the offense holding up its end of the bargain.