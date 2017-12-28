Arians prepares to take the Cardinals to their “home field”

Getty Images

The Cardinals finish the 2017 season in Seattle. Or, as their coach calls it, their “home field.”

That’s what Bruce Arians told his players after Sunday’s win over the Giants. Arians didn’t intend for anyone other than his players to hear it.

“We know that’s our home field,” Arians told his players, via azcentral.com. “We’re going up there and kick their asses.”

“Things that you say to your team in your locker room are supposed to be in your locker room,” Arians told reporters on Wednesday. “But it got out. I said it, so . . . we have won three times in a row up there.”

Actually, the Cardinals have won twice in a row in Seattle, and three of four under Arians. The year before he arrived, the Seahawks won in Seattle in blowout/shutout fashion, 58-0.

Given that splattering in 2012, 3-1 from 2013 through 2016 is pretty impressive. It won’t be easy to run that record to 4-1, given that the Seahawks remain very much alive for the postseason, and the Cardinals don’t.