Bills activate Colt Anderson from injured reserve

The Bills activated safety Colt Anderson off injured reserve. They released safety Trae Elston in a corresponding move.

Anderson began practicing with the Bills last week. He spent 12 weeks on injured reserve after fracturing a forearm against the Falcons in Week 4.

Anderson has become a core special teams player in his two seasons in Buffalo. He played 27 snaps on special teams — none on defense — in the first four games of this season.

Elston played in 13 games this season, with one start, and made 15 tackles and an interception.