Browns release cornerback B.W. Webb

Getty Images

B.W. Webb’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns was a short one.

The veteran cornerback was waived by the Browns on Thursday after spending just over a week with the team. He was signed by the team on Dec. 19 to take the place of injured defensive back Derrick Kindred on the team’s active roster.

Webb was not active for Cleveland’s game against the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

Webb had not been on a roster this season since being released by the Bears at the conclusion of training camp. He has played for six teams in five seasons since being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He’s also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints.