CFL “prepared to approve” Johnny Manziel contract for 2018

Johnny Football is moving closer to returning to the field in 2018.

The CFL released a statement on Thursday saying that Commissioner Randy Ambrosie’s review of Johnny Manziel’s eligibility to play for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who hold Manziel’s rights in the Canadian league, has led the league to the point where they feel ready to give the green light to his return.

“As a result of this process, the Commissioner has now informed Mr. Manziel and the Tiger-Cats he is prepared to approve a contract for Mr. Manziel should one be negotiated. The process that led to this decision does, however, continue. Mr. Manziel has been informed he must continue to meet a number of conditions in order to remain eligible. These conditions, while extensive and exacting, remain confidential.”

Ambrosie’s review included an interview with Manziel, which the Commissioner said he felt good about when discussing the possibility of approving a Manziel contract. The Tiger-Cats, who worked Manziel out earlier this year, released a statement as well.

“We appreciate the CFL office and Commissioner Randy Ambrosie’s due diligence in this matter. We also recognize Johnny Manziel for thus far demonstrating the attributes necessary to continue his career in our great league. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The team and Manziel will now have to agree on a contract and it seems the team’s head coach would be happy to see that happen. June Jones said recently that he believes Manziel could be the best player in the history of the CFL.