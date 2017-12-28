Chargers say they won’t be scoreboard watching on Sunday

Getty Images

All four games featuring the teams vying for the two Wild Card spots in the AFC will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, which may make it tempting for some players and coaches to sneak a peek at the other games to see how things are shaping up.

The Chargers will do their best to keep that from happening. Coach Anthony Lynn said that the team isn’t going to be putting updated scores from the Bills, Titans or Ravens on the scoreboard during their game against the Raiders at StubHub Center.

“We need to go out here and get a win,” Lynn said, via the Associated Press. “All of the playoff scenarios really don’t matter if we don’t take care of our business. … There’s no reason for us to know what the other teams are doing. Our hands are going to be full.”

A win on Sunday will mean the Chargers closed out the regular season with a 9-3 record in their final 12 games. Thanks to their 0-4 start, they’ll still need a Titans loss and either a Ravens win or a Bills loss if they’re going to advance to the postseason.