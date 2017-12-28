Chuck Pagano: No better way to go out than with a win

Getty Images

The amount of turnover from season to season in the NFL means that each year’s team takes on a shape of its own, something that Colts coach Chuck Pagano referenced while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

In the case of Pagano, though, the comments had a double meaning. The Colts are 3-12 and there’s a widespread belief that Pagano will be fired at the end of the season, which gave his words the tint of a farewell address.

“It’s the last rodeo, is what I told them,” Pagano said, via the team’s website. “I had a picture of a guy on a bucking bronco with the spurs on it. It’s our last ride together. No team that I’ve ever been a part of has ever been the same, regardless of the record. That’s just the National Football League. This is our last rodeo together. We’re going to enjoy and embrace every single second of it and get obsessed with completion. That’s what successful people do — they get obsessed with completion. We need to complete this season. No better way than to go out with a win.”

Andrew Luck‘s injury all but sank the 2017 Colts before the season even started, but three straight years out of the playoffs and the hiring of a General Manager with no ties to Pagano provide further reason to believe that this won’t just be the last rodeo for the players on the 2017 roster.