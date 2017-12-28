Dean Blandino: NFL didn’t properly value the V.P. of officiating job

After the NFL decided to let senior V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino to leave for FOX, the league handed the job to Al Riveron. Riveron has struggled in two key aspects of the job: (1) consistently applying the replay standard in an accurate way; and (2) persuasively explaining the decisions made during the replay process to the media and the fans.

So did the league office underestimate how difficult it would be to replace Blandino?

“I think that there was a sense of, around the league office and some of the people in leadership positions, they didn’t value that position the way it should have been valued, and how important it is,” Blandino said during a Wednesday visit to the PFT PM podcast. “During the season, other than the Commissioner, the head of officiating is probably the most public-facing person in the office. And those decisions that are made, I mean, these affect the outcome of games, and that’s your product on the field.

“So I do feel that the position was not valued to where it should have been. And, look, you always like to feel that you provided value, and I would never want someone to fail to make myself look better, but I do believe that they never valued that position where it should have been, and maybe it’s a wake-up call for some people around the league.”

Go back and read that quote again. Read between the lines. Blandino was being diplomatic and tactful, but the message is unmistakable. The NFL wasn’t paying enough money for everything that the job entails.

Despite the billions earned and the millions paid out annually to the Commissioner, the NFL remains (like many other successful businesses) unreasonably cheap in too many different ways. With the V.P. of officiating gig, the NFL either wasn’t paying Blandino enough for everything he was doing or the league decided not to mobilize with a better offer to keep Blandino around when faced with the prospect of him leaving, or both.

Earlier in the discussion, I joked (sort of) with Blandino about the possibility of the league offering him a temporary assignment to return to the job for the postseason and Super Bowl, with the league figuring out how to fix the replay system after the playoffs end.

“I’m very happy doing what I’m doing at FOX,” Blandino said.

I quickly pointed out that it would be a temporary assignment.

“Depends on what the numbers are, what the finances look like,” Blandino said. “But I’m very happy at FOX, and really happy with what I’m doing right now.”

He’s likely happy in part because FOX properly values his skills and abilities. The NFL didn’t. And the current issues with officiating — specifically, the consistent misapplication of the replay standard — can all be traced to that one business decision gone bad.

23 responses to “Dean Blandino: NFL didn’t properly value the V.P. of officiating job

  2. So it’s funny in an article about the pay being an issue no mention is made of the pay Dean was getting & what he’s getting now. While I didn’t always agree with Dean he was always right as to the NFL rules. So now we get the coverage just not on the NFL network -sounds like a win win. And yes the NFL has egg on it’s face as I can’t ever remember the new guy – Riverton even talking.

  3. Dean Blandino is being paid by FOX to stir up controversy. The louder he screams, the higher the ratings. Don’t blame the NFL that you chose to take another job for more money.

  4. Maybe get rid of some of the bloated executive staff uses to try to insulate himself and spend some money on stuff that actually affects the game itself.

  5. I’d like to know how much he made. I’m sure it was WAY more than enough. Just like everyone else in football, he overvalues himself & cries about it. He just did it more tactfully than the neanderthalithic players do. They ALL make way too much money.

  7. They’re going to have to do something because as of now Al Riveron isn’t cutting it!

    He’s making too many questionable calls for my liking and over-ruling the on field refs when there isn’t enough evidence to do so. He needs to make the calls within the rules. If there’s not undisputable evidence to overturn a call, the call on the field must stand. There HAS TO be consistency in the calls, and so far under Riveron there isn’t. It’s been a total crap shoot with him…

    He’s changing on field calls that should not be overturned, and that’s just not fair. If fans don’t feel like their team is given a fair chance by officials, they WILL stop watching.

  8. oh stop. you were doing a job that 95% of the readers here would’ve killed for and could’ve easily done.

    seriously… why did he have that job in the first place? what makes him different than us?

  9. When Blandino first got the VP of Officiating job, I did not understand how he got it. After reading his rulings and explanations, I was impressed with his ability to boil down the difficulty of the call and the reason for ruling. I was even more impressed when he publicly stated his job was not to referee the game, but to correct errors. He did a good job for the NFL and now it shows with Riveron’s incompetence.

    The NFL only needs to look at NASCAR to see the effect of fans reactions to rulings they feel are preferential. That sport is drying up like a worm on a sidewalk. That could happen to the NFL too if they are not careful about this.

  10. “So did the league office underestimate how difficult it would be to replace Blandino?”

    To replace a guy who had never officiated a game? You would have to take “underestimation” to entirely new depths…

  11. That assumes the league wants the outcome to be fair. Fix has been in for the Steelers all year long. Their receivers push off 30 yards downfield full arm extended every play

  12. NFL should take a piece of Goodell’s salary and provide all NFL Officials full-time salaries. It’s ridiculous that this multi-billion dollar endeavor relies on part-time officials. Maybe there wouldn’t be such a need for instant replay, if all the officials were full-time professionals.

  13. Blindino’s decisions weren’t any better than Riveron’s, they just came with better (cough) ‘explanations’ (cough, cough). And of course Bilindino only had Perreira gunning for him where Riveron has a Judas on both sides taking pot shots. How is it that everyone has forgotten that less than a year ago it was Baghdad Bob Blindino we were all questioning? Many of us were horrified at the idea of review being centralized in NY and wanted to see each crew have it’s own onsite replay official. Has anyone seen anything so far that’s changed their minds?

  14. Not so much that Blandino felt underpaid, but that Riveron was willing to work cheap(er) and the people better qualified for the position wanted what Blandino wanted. And that’s especially key this season with the VP actually making the final decisions over the game referee. NHL does it the best with a crew in Toronto making replay calls. MLB uses regular umpire crews on a rotating basis in their replay center – still better than the NFL. Riveron’s replay decisions are showing this should not be a one-man job… the NFL replay center should have people trained as rules experts who regularly watch game film an study the rule book inside and out.

  15. As I recall there were just as many controversies when Blandino was in charge and he built a Czar-like image of himself that seemed rather silly. The fact that he is paid by FOX do do nothing but say yes or no is amazing. Who really cares what he thinks. We see the refs original call, the replay official’s decision and then the opinions of the announcers in the booth. Blandino should get down on his knees and thank everyone in the universe that he gets paid for being a second guesser. It’s really a tough job to read the rulebook and watch TV.

  18. Money is certainly an issue at 345, but the real problem is that the NFL is determined to put as many minorities as possible in senior leadership positions. So they go out and find any minority they can and give them a fancy title.
    Think about these names: Dawn Aponte, Kim Field, Rod Graves, Troy Vincent, Jamil Northcutt, Damani Leech, Akil Coad, the list goes on and on.
    Look at these backgrounds of all of these people. They have failed multiple times and multiple positions and multiple places. They only reason they get these positions is because the NFL loves to promote diversity and inclusion.
    This has been a problem for years. It has absolutely destroyed morale at the league office, and, as an employee there, can tell you that these people DO NOT DESERVE TO BE EMPLOYED.
    If the NFL actually hired based on talent, success, integrity and intelligence, they would be the most dominant league by miles. But instead every single chance they have to fail they do.
    And this is the reason why.

  20. Once you moved replay off the field to New York…. The value of the VP of officiating sky rocketed. Replays are now not only second guessed, but they are also “politically” questioned.

  21. The overturned TD catches this year have been horrendous, and for some reason they’ve all benefited the Patriots…

