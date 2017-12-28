DeAndre Hopkins expected to miss first career game

Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins‘ acrobatic touchdown catch against the Steelers — one of the NFL’s signature plays this season — was his 94th reception of the year. He had two catches after that Monday.

After 96 catches, 1,378 yards and an NFL-best 13 receiving touchdowns, the Texans wideout’s season likely has come to an end.

He is expected to miss the first game of his five-year career with a calf injury, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Hopkins has not practiced this week.

Hopkins has started and played in 79 consecutive games.

The former first-round draft pick has caught 413 passes for 5,865 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career.

Hopkins, who was second-team All-Pro in 2015, has a chance to earn first-team All-Pro honors for the first time.

The Texans’ second-leading receiver is running back Lamar Miller with 36 catches. Wideout Bruce Ellington has 29 catches.