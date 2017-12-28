Derrick Henry ready for however many touches Titans give him

Getty Images

Derrick Henry doesn’t know how much he will see the ball Sunday, but the Titans running back can expect more touches than in recent weeks.

DeMarco Murray has a knee injury that has kept him out of practice this week. A report earlier this week said Murray has a third-degree MCL tear, which would keep Murray out of the lineup Sunday, but coach Mike Mularkey has disputed that diagnosis.

“That’s not what I was told. I’ll leave it at that,” Mularkey said, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean.

The Titans continue to call Murray day to day and a game-time decision, but even if Murray plays, he likely will have a limited role. Tennessee has given Henry only 26 touches the past three games combined, and his season high is 20.

“I don’t know how many carries I am going to get,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “But I am going to make the most of my opportunities, and it’s all about how we execute those.”

Henry has fewer carries but more yards than Murray, leading the team in rushing with 693 yards.

“He is a grown man,” offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie said of Henry. “I think he has been eager for two years. He came in last year and was eager to go. He didn’t just come in and say, ‘Hey, I want to sit down and back up DeMarco Murray.’ He wanted to play. He wanted to go out and play. So he’s got a chance to play.”