Despite playoff sellout, Jaguars’ tarps will remain in place

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2017, 5:10 AM EST


In 2005, the Jaguars installed tarps to block off thousands of seats at EverBank Field because the team simply couldn’t fill its stadium. For years, those tarps became a symbol of futility in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are futile no more: This year they’ve won the AFC South and have already sold out their playoff game next weekend. That raises the question, Will they remove the tarps to sell more tickets?

The answer is no. Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports that the tarps will remain in place, in part because there are corporate sponsors who have already paid to have their logos on the tarps.

The Jaguars have removed the tarps for individual regular-season games when ticket demand was high in the past, but they’re not going to do it for this season’s playoffs.

EverBank Field hosts the Florida-Georgia game every year and sells out with 84,000 fans, many of them in temporary seats put in just for that game. So there’s no question that the stadium can hold more fans. But the Jaguars have capped capacity at about 65,000 and aren’t planning to change that. Perhaps winning a Super Bowl would create the kind of buzz around the Jaguars that would let them get rid of the tarps for good.

16 responses to “Despite playoff sellout, Jaguars’ tarps will remain in place

  1. “Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports that the tarps will remain in place, in part because there are corporate sponsors who have already paid to have their logos on the tarps.”

    You would think the team would have the option of returning the advertising costs to the corporate sponsors…..maybe they do but it’s worth more to the team to keep the tarps.

  2. I think they should keep them in place regardless of sponsorships. Where were all those so-called fans when the Jags sucked? Right. Sitting at home watching something else. Now they they’re making the playoffs people wannna show up.

  4. Bl00dwerK says:
    December 28, 2017 at 5:34 am
    I think they should keep them in place regardless of sponsorships. Where were all those so-called fans when the Jags sucked? Right. Sitting at home watching something else. Now they they’re making the playoffs people wannna show up.

    Or you could also ask, why would people want to spend their hard earned money on a bad product?

    That’s why I hate the “bandwagon fans”
    You can say that about any team in any sport in any city.

    If the team is bad it doesn’t make you less of a fan because you don’t want to waste your money watching a lousy team play.

    If they put a good product on the field more people will show up.

  5. The insult you tools always have is “where were all those fans when the team was losing” has gotta be the dumbest dig I’ve ever heard. Mainly because when a team isn’t working everyone’s argument is “if you wanna get your point across to ownership hit them in the pocketbook and don’t show up”. There’s also another sports take in some franchises that ownership has no incentive to win because they keep making money. I’m a diehard Seattle sports fan and I rarely go to Seahawks games and never go to mariners games. I live 2 hours away and have a nice man cave with a huge TV and great friends. Why would I leave all that to watch the mariners lose in person when I can watch at home with cheap beer and friends? Same with the hawks. They’re good and the stadium is fun and I absorb everything hawks. Not a bad fan because I don’t go to games. Me neighborhood is a party every Sunday.

  6. Bl00dwerK says:
    December 28, 2017 at 5:34 am
    I think they should keep them in place regardless of sponsorships. Where were all those so-called fans when the Jags sucked? Right. Sitting at home watching something else. Now they they’re making the playoffs people wannna show up.
    /////////////////////////////////////////////////////

    So what?

  8. It is more than Sponsorship, the JAGS PR Guy was on the local sports radio station yesterday explaining that the team sets the standard with the NFL at the beginning of the season on the number of available seats. This can’t be arbitrarily changed by the team and would have to be approved by The Shield. Also, it is just two sections that have tarps which equates to more like 2000 seats not 20K. The extra seats for the Fl/GA game also include bleachers that are built just for that game.

  9. There are plenty of reasons not to remove the tarps other than the sponsorships. Adding 19,000 more people than usual creates all types of logistical issues. More concession and security personnel, traffic control, parking issues, etc.

  12. I don’t know how they can call it a sell out, if some seats are tarped over. BTW, does anyone know how many seats are tarped over?

    How many seats are being filled with actually fans?

