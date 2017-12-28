Dez Bryant doesn’t practice day after announcing he has tendinitis

Getty Images

Dez Bryant wasn’t on the Cowboys’ injury report Wednesday. But after the wide receiver mentioned to the media that he has dealt with tendinitis since early November, Bryant missed practice Thursday with . . . wait for it . . . a knee injury.

A source told PFT earlier Thursday that Bryant never sought treatment for the tendinitis.

Bryant had not appeared on the team’s injury report the past five weeks. The last time the Cowboys listed him on the report was Week 11 when he missed the Wednesday practice before the Eagles game with a knee injury. Bryant was listed as a full participant that Thursday and Friday.

In Week 10, Bryant missed two practices with knee and ankle injuries and was limited in that Friday’s practice.

He was limited in one practice before a Week 9 game against the Chiefs with a knee injury. The Cowboys never listed Bryant on any of their injury reports the first half of the season.

Bryant expressed surprise Wednesday the media didn’t know about his tendinitis, but apparently the Cowboys didn’t know about it either until his public comments.

“Oh, I think Dez has probably dealt with a few different things physically over the course of the year,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Thursday. “That’s natural for players in this league. He’s dealt with stuff in the past.

“Physically he’s done a good job fighting through stuff. He’s a pretty consistent practice player for us really throughout the year. At times, he’s played really well. Certainly he’s a mismatch player who’s made a number of plays for us and at other times we haven’t been as good at throwing the football.”