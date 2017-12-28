Dez Bryant never got treatment for supposed injury

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant claimed he’s been dealing with tendinitis (presumably in his knee) since early November. He expressed surprise that reporters didn’t know about it.

The reality is that no one knew about it. Possibly including the Cowboys.

Per a league source, Bryant hasn’t gotten treatment from the team for tendinitis. Which means that the Cowboys had no obligation to disclose the injury. It also means there’s a good chance that Cowboys didn’t even know about the condition.

Although it’s possible Bryant was dealing with it on his own, maybe to ensure that the team wouldn’t limit his practice or game reps, the availability of a full staff of doctors and trainers to work on anything that is bothering a player should be enough to get any injured player to do whatever he needs to do to get an injury properly addressed.

Unless it wasn’t that bad of an injury, and that Bryant may be trying to offer up thirteenth-hour excuses for poor performances.