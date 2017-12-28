Eric Ebron feels he’s in a “good position” as season comes to a close

Getty Images

When the trading deadline was approaching in late October, Lions tight end Eric Ebron was one of the players who was the subject of rumors about a move to another team.

Ebron had just 15 catches at that point in the season and cost himself others with several drops that explained why the Lions might want to get rid of him. They didn’t make a deal and Ebron’s production has spiked since the deadline. Ebron has 37 catches over the last eight games, at least four catches in each of the last six games and leads all NFC tight ends in catches during December.

The Lions exercised an $8.25 million option on Ebron’s contract that they could walk away from without costing them anything, something that might be less likely given his play of late. If they do move on, that turnaround should lead to other interest and that leaves Ebron feeling like he’s in a “good position” as the year comes to an end.

“I don’t really care,” Ebron said, via the Detroit Free Press. “It is what it is. I’ve never been a futuristic person. I live day by day and however it shakes out is however it’s going to shake out. I can’t dictate it. Whatever it is, I roll with the punches, just go from there. Whether it’s here, whether it’s not, whatever. That’s just how I am.”

There are some things for the Lions to sort out before they make a call on Ebron, including the fate of head coach Jim Caldwell, but the outlook for a longer stay in Detroit for the tight end looks more promising than it did in October.