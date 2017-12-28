Eric Weddle gets $1 million incentive if Ravens make postseason

Getty Images

The Ravens have a lot riding on Sunday’s game. No one, though, has more on riding on it than Eric Weddle.

The Baltimore safety was stunned to hear he will get $1 million if the Ravens qualify for the postseason. An incentive in his contract pays him the bonus if he makes the Pro Bowl on the original ballot, which he did, and the Ravens make the playoffs.

“It’s kind of funny,” Weddle said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “It’s pretty awesome, obviously. I’m grateful that I have this opportunity. It means I’ve had a great season, and our team has.”

Weddle learned of the bonus last Friday when General Manager Ozzie Newsome joked with the safety, who was pleasantly surprised to hear the news. Newsome mentioned it to Weddle again during Wednesday’s practice.

“Will it make me play any harder? No,” Weddle said. “I just hope everything plays out the way it’s supposed to.”

Weddle signed a four-year, $26 million deal in March 2016 and made $4 million this season. He earns the first contract incentive of his 11-year NFL career if the Ravens beat the Bengals or either the Titans or Bills lose.

He has six interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, 62 tackles and two forced fumbles in an all-star season.