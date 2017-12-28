Giants hire Dave Gettleman as General Manager

AP

Former Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman is the new G.M. of the Giants.

The Giants moved quickly to hire Gettleman after firing Jerry Reese on December 4, signaling that they’re eager to begin anew after the disaster that was the 2017 season.

“Given where we are as a team, we thought it was important to bring in someone with experience as a General Manager and a proven track record,” Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a statement. “Dave’s experience is unparalleled. He did an outstanding job as general manager in Carolina, and he was vital to our success during his tenure here. Dave is going to bring his own approach to our organization in how we draft and acquire players through free agency.”

The Giants also interviewed Marc Ross, Louis Riddick and Kevin Abrams for the job. Abrams has been serving as interim G.M. since Reese was fired.

Gettleman will now get to work on the next tasks, namely hiring a new head coach and deciding whether to stick with Eli Manning or go looking for a new franchise quarterback.