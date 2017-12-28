Giants hire Dave Gettleman as General Manager

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2017, 4:16 PM EST
Former Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman is the new G.M. of the Giants.

The Giants moved quickly to hire Gettleman after firing Jerry Reese on December 4, signaling that they’re eager to begin anew after the disaster that was the 2017 season.

“Given where we are as a team, we thought it was important to bring in someone with experience as a General Manager and a proven track record,” Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a statement. “Dave’s experience is unparalleled. He did an outstanding job as general manager in Carolina, and he was vital to our success during his tenure here. Dave is going to bring his own approach to our organization in how we draft and acquire players through free agency.”

The Giants also interviewed Marc Ross, Louis Riddick and Kevin Abrams for the job. Abrams has been serving as interim G.M. since Reese was fired.

Gettleman will now get to work on the next tasks, namely hiring a new head coach and deciding whether to stick with Eli Manning or go looking for a new franchise quarterback.

29 responses to “Giants hire Dave Gettleman as General Manager

  2. The same guy who walked in your office and said he was too old for the pro personnel director position because it involved too much travel for a man his age? This was a complete sham from the start
    —Giants Fan

  3. Wow….big surprise. He’s 66….we’ll be searching for a new GM in 5 years. Why didnt the Giants wait until after the season to interview some younger guys who are currently employed by successful teams?

  4. Buh-bye, Eli (off to Jacksonville, most likely). I am sure the Giants will pass on getting Heisman winner Baker Mayfield who bested Patrick Mahomes (scouts never seem to pay attention to this stuff lol). Did Josh Rosen or Sam Darnold assist their team in reaching a major College Bowl berth this season? Hell-to-the-nah, man!

  5. Is there some type of rule I don’t know about that says you can’t hire someone new to be a GM? It seems like there’s a set number of these guys and they just keep getting recycled through different teams.

  6. Gettleman was a lock once his name was in the ring.
    No way the Mara’s weren’t going to hire him.
    The real story starts now with who Gettleman wants for HC.
    It is impossible to believe he didn’t tell Mara/Tisch his plans in the interview.
    That choice is already made but we just don’t know it publicly.

  8. Not a bad hire, but not an inspiring one, either. Not exactly risky, but then the Giants are always risk averse. Maybe that is not the way to go this time.

  12. Handwriting was on the wall for day one. The Giants are playing this safe. Now get a coach who can turn this mess around and draft some real players.

  13. I can’t imagine Giants fans are too thrilled with this hire. If the Maras truly thought he was the best man available that’s one thing but if they’re just playing it safe with a known name, that’s the opposite of what that franchise needs right now.

  14. I would be very underwhelmed if I were a Giants fan. I don’t know, maybe I’m wrong, but when it looks like the Browns made a better hire… doesn’t inspire confidence.

  18. bringbackkosar says:
    December 28, 2017 at 4:24 pm
    where’s the usual Rooney Rule hysteria?

    ================

    Unless I’m missing something, both Marc Ross and Louis Riddick are black………….

  19. So much for the “complete overhaul” Mara promised. NFC East opponents are thrilled. Same old – same old for Giants – especially when we’re talking a “new” GM who’s an AARP member. This organization lives in the past, while the quality teams construct for the future.

  20. The Giants interviewed Marc Ross and Louis Riddick….the Rooney rule was more than satisfied (not to mention that Jerry Reese was their GM since 2007).

  22. I’m sure the “spirit” of the Rooney rule was being followed by bringing in Riddick, right?
    He had a REAL shot, right?
    What a joke. If I was a minority candidate and I had read all the reports that the interviewing team already had their guy I would decline the offer to interview. No way you’d use me to check the box. That way we can expose the scam that is the Rooney rule. It’s an antiquated farce.
    Get rid of it and put everyone on a level playing field. No more crutches and no more lying by teams.

  23. Quintessiantial example of the recycle mode in the GOB system! He will get rid of your favorite players and draft some good ones along with some stiffs. His dialect fits better in NY than it did in NC. Good luck all in 2018 LOL

  24. Terrible hire. Mara went conservative and hired a 67 year old out of touch GM
    that has a terrible reputation with players. Good luck in free agency. While the league moves to skill players and speed, DG likes size. There are many resaons the Panthers sacked this clown.

  25. “Given where we are as a team, we thought it was important to bring in someone with experience as a General Manager and a proven track record,”

    Riddick was just brought in to comply with the rooney rule, SMH. The rooney rule needs to, I’d be insulted if I were one of the minority candidates, the rule is stupid.

  26. chefninerapologist says:
    December 28, 2017 at 5:01 pm
    I’m sure the “spirit” of the Rooney rule was being followed by bringing in Riddick, right?
    He had a REAL shot, right?
    What a joke. If I was a minority candidate and I had read all the reports that the interviewing team already had their guy I would decline the offer to interview. No way you’d use me to check the box. That way we can expose the scam that is the Rooney rule. It’s an antiquated farce.
    Get rid of it and put everyone on a level playing field. No more crutches and no more lying by teams.

    =============

    Great points except for the fact that Marc Ross was interviewed before Gettleman.

