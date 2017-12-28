Giants not planning to play Davis Webb on Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2017, 1:58 PM EST
Getty Images

Although rookie Davis Webb has been promoted from inactive No. 3 quarterback to active No. 2 quarterback this week, that’s as far as the Giants are planning to take it.

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said today that he’s not planning on Webb playing on Sunday. Instead, Spagnuolo says he intends to give Eli Manning every snap.

Spagnuolo added that he doesn’t think the Giants need to see Webb in live game action to get the kind of evaluation of him they need. Spanguolo says they know what they need to know about Webb from seeing him in practice.

All of this makes former coach Ben McAdoo’s decision to bench Manning in favor of Geno Smith for one game this season all the more baffling. If the decision to bench Manning had been an attempt to get a look at Webb to see if he can be the starter in the future, it would have been understandable. Benching Manning for one game, not playing Webb at all in that game, and not playing him in any other game either, is inexplicable.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Giants not planning to play Davis Webb on Sunday

  1. What s the point of promoting him to #2 then ?
    If they don’t think they need to evaluate him in live action this statement and move makes zero sense.

  2. Please explain what one game means? Had Goff been a 3rd round pick, would his evaluation after his rookie year make the Rams take a QB at pick 2?

    RG3 and Vince Young looked like future superstars at first.

    Works both ways.

    You don’t think Belichick knew what he had in Jimmy G from practice? He waited until the 24th hour to get SOMETHING, because if Brady got hurt (or started to show his age) he had a back-up.

    Webb’s time will come. Every year 100 QB’s get a look see at being in the magic top 1/2 (16). All but a few fail, in time. Some are given the shot right away and some are named Kurt Warner.

  3. They’re wasting an opportunity to evaluate/develop Webb in a game that means absolutely nothing except possibly a couple spots of draft position. Games like this should be treated as preseason games, really. If Eli gets injured on Sunday then Spags is gonna look really stupid.

  5. If anyone thinks benching Manning was strictly a head coach decision is really fooling themselves. McAdoo IMO got the go ahead from both the GM and the owners to sit and/or take out Manning. The reason Webb hasn’t and won’t play is because of the backlash the team got from not only their fan base but from former Giant players and players all over the league. I believe going into all of this they had a plan to play all 3 of them but again once the backlash ensued that plan went out the window so to speak.

  7. Spagnuolo won’t be the next head coach. How does it benefit him to do anything other than all he can to win a game? He has his best chance of doing that with Manning in there and not some kid who has never taken a snap in a real NFL game. If Spags was going to be the next head coach, then maybe he would be a little more interested in determining what talent is in the cupboard.

  11. Guess now we know who has the real power now that mcadoh and reeses put your team in pieces is gone – Peyton!…I mean the other one, the one that does the Papa John’s commercials…wait, that’s Peyton….uh, Peyton’s brother….

  13. backintheday99 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    You don’t think Belichick knew what he had in Jimmy G from practice? He waited until the 24th hour to get SOMETHING, because if Brady got hurt (or started to show his age) he had a back-up.
    ——–

    Bet Bill wants a do-over, as Brady IS showing his age.

  14. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Bet Bill wants a do-over, as Brady IS showing his age.
    ———————————————————————————-
    Maybe we should see how this year ends before gloating?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!