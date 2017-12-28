Giants not planning to play Davis Webb on Sunday

Getty Images

Although rookie Davis Webb has been promoted from inactive No. 3 quarterback to active No. 2 quarterback this week, that’s as far as the Giants are planning to take it.

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo said today that he’s not planning on Webb playing on Sunday. Instead, Spagnuolo says he intends to give Eli Manning every snap.

Spagnuolo added that he doesn’t think the Giants need to see Webb in live game action to get the kind of evaluation of him they need. Spanguolo says they know what they need to know about Webb from seeing him in practice.

All of this makes former coach Ben McAdoo’s decision to bench Manning in favor of Geno Smith for one game this season all the more baffling. If the decision to bench Manning had been an attempt to get a look at Webb to see if he can be the starter in the future, it would have been understandable. Benching Manning for one game, not playing Webb at all in that game, and not playing him in any other game either, is inexplicable.