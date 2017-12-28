Hue Jackson not biting on Josh Rosen comments

Getty Images

Browns coach (apparently) Hue Jackson knows he can have his pick of quarterbacks, since he again owns the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

So the fact that one of the candidates has made it known he doesn’t want to come to Cleveland doesn’t bother him. UCLA’s Josh Rosen didn’t come out and say it by name, but it was obvious who he meant.

“I just think it’s too early to comment on something that a college player has said who has not even declared what he’s doing,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I don’t think right now that conversation is what’s important. Sure, that’ll be talked about as we move forward and at the appropriate time when we can discuss that, we will.

“Right now, it’s way too early. We are focused on how do we beat Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh this week.”

With the Giants currently in the second spot (and a much more stable environment), there’s a clear preference for Rosen (or anyone who’s being honest with themselves).

There’s also the small matter of USC’s Sam Darnold perhaps making this a moot point.He’s been more receptive to the idea, and might be General Manager John Dorsey’s preference anyway.