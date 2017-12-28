Hue Jackson says he wasn’t knocking Isaiah Crowell

As the Browns try to avoid the second 0-16 season in NFL history, coach Hue Jackson has some old business that is still causing a bit of a distraction.

During a Thursday press conference, Jackson addressed his relationship with Isaiah Crowell in the aftermath of Jackson’s perceived failure to give Crowell proper credit for a 59-yard run in a Week 15 loss to the Ravens.

“I don’t think I’m [on] bad terms [with Crowell],” Jackson told reporters. “Let me go back and clarify what I said. When I said, ‘All of us could have run through there,’ I was giving credit, not putting him down. I was giving credit to the line. That was a well-blocked play. When that is said, that means that there is a lane that is open. That doesn’t happen in the National Football League, and that all of us could run through. That is not trying to put Crowell down, but running backs, I said after that running backs in this league, they don’t get basically those kind of holes. You have to make those holes, and I think our guys have done a fairly decent job of doing that this year. It wasn’t meant as a slight to him. I will say it again, a lot of people can run through those holes. That is just what it is, but that is not putting Crowell down. I think we took it and made it more than what it was. Those things happen sometimes.”

But Jackson said what he said when addressing the decision not to use Crowell more after the 59-yard run, saying that “[j]ust because you run for 59 yards don’t mean that — all . . . of us could have run through that hole” and that “[b]eing inspired to run is breaking tackles.”

Regardless of Jackson’s latest explanation, Crowell took offense, as evidenced by some of the “likes” on his Twitter page in the aftermath of Jackson’s comments.

“Whether he did or didn’t [take offense], I don’t think that is what matters,” Jackson said. “I don’t think there is any issue in our locker room more so than what I think people are trying to make it out to be.”

It’s in Jackson’s interests to downplay the existence of issues in the locker room, especially since there continues to be a belief that G.M. John Dorsey will try to hire his own coach if/when the Browns follow Jackon’s 1-15 season in 2016 with 0-16 in 2017. Regardless, there’s a lingering issue between Jackson and Crowell.

20 responses to “Hue Jackson says he wasn’t knocking Isaiah Crowell

  2. Since the Browns offensive line blocks well, Hue decided not to run the ball after the 59 yarder. Any chance that Hue can jump in the lake before the steelers game?

  5. It was reported that Dee Haslam was the driving force to hire Hue at 5 yr/$25M top 10 of HC’s. When Hue arrived at Browns HQ, there were many staff yelling and applauding his entry. Upon his departure in next several days, the only sound will be the door hitting him in the rear on the way out.

  7. spasticpickle says:
    December 28, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    This guy is so inept – remember when he was seen was an all-star hire by the Browns? Seems so long ago…
    ———————

    Not that it matters, but things might have been different had they actually drafted an NFL quarterback, and not fallen back on the old QB merry-go-round system that is automatic death for any team.

  8. Hue Jackson was hired because the Browns were horrible. Remember that? Of course not, so I’ll remind you. The Browns have been a miserable team for decades. That’s before the Haslam’s arrived, and before Hue Jackson. If there is one thing we’ve all learned, or should have learned from watching this operation is that hiring and firing coaches every year or two isn’t doing any good. So now all these genius fans think they have a great idea. Fire Hue Jackson. Yet, in our minds we know what we’re talking about. That’s insanity.

  9. mmack66 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Not that it matters, but things might have been different had they actually drafted an NFL quarterback, and not fallen back on the old QB merry-go-round system that is automatic death for any team.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Hue signed his death-warrant by signing RG3. Dont know who said that wentz would not be a good QB, but Hue has done nothing to help upgrade the position.

  11. It may not seem relative, but I recall all the hugely negative comments about the Rams’ quarterback last year. How is he doing now? Is he still much worse than the Philly QB? And, all the other qb’s except in Cleveland? Do fans know much? All I know is that the video coverage of games could not be ugly and off course.

  12. Hue Jackson coaching record is 9-39. Anyone that believes he should be coaching any level higher than high school is lost. His record is the worst in NFL history. Stop making excuses for him. He was garbage in Oakland when he drove that franchise down and now one win in two years. Even Rich Kotite could have accidently won more than that. Enough of this piece of crap.

  14. Isaiah Crowell is an unrestricted free agent and as good as gone next season. He’s a top-tier running back in this league, and Hue only managed to under-utilize and disrespect him.

    I guarantee at least one will be leaving Cleveland. More likely, it’ll be both.

  15. “Whether he did or didn’t [take offense], I don’t think that is what matters,” Jackson said. “I don’t think there is any issue in our locker room more so than what I think people are trying to make it out to be.

    But don’t worry Cro, I won’t be here either. Also, He is far from a top tier running back. He stutter steps and dances behind the line way too much. Seemingly out of nowhere (in a contract year) he decides he better try and leave a better impression. Both can hit the road, jack!

  16. The genius Bill Belicheck averaged six wins a year in his five years with Cleveland. He got a lot better as a coach when he started coaching Brady. Same kind of thing applies to the great Phil Jackson when he coached Jordan and Bryant. Just saying, it sometimes has more to do with players than coaches.

  17. b412 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    The genius Bill Belicheck averaged six wins a year in his five years with Cleveland. He got a lot better as a coach when he started coaching Brady. Same kind of thing applies to the great Phil Jackson when he coached Jordan and Bryant. Just saying, it sometimes has more to do with players than coaches.
    ————————–

    Unless you are talking about a Jeff Fisher team, then it is definitely the coach.

  18. kohila79 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Hue Jackson coaching record is 9-39.
    ———————-

    Well, he did coach at Oakland and Cleveland. Yikes.

  19. b412 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    The genius Bill Belicheck averaged six wins a year in his five years with Cleveland.
    ————————-

    Bill was the last coach to have the Browns in the playoffs, when they were still the Browns. Things might look different today if Modell hadn’t scampered out of town.

