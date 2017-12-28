Jadeveon Clowney fined $9,115 for facemask penalty on Ben Roethlisberger

Getty Images

The NFL has fined Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney $9,115 for a facemask penalty during Monday’s loss to the Steelers, according to a source.

Clowney drew a flag for grabbing Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s facemask, negating his 10th sack of the season. Clowney plans to appeal, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Clowney is tied for second in the league with 12 penalties, via nflpenalties.com. Nine of his penalites are offsides or neutral-zone infractions. He was penalized twice for roughing the passer, and his penalty on Roethlisberger was his first facemask of the season.

Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi leads the league with 15 accepted penalties. He had four others that were offsetting or declined.