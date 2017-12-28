Jaguars change course, will remove tarps and open up thousands more seats

Getty Images

After previously saying they would not remove the tarps for next weekend’s playoff game, the Jacksonville Jaguars are changing course: The tarps are being pulled up and thousands more seats are opening up.

A total of 3,501 additional seats will be made available at EverBank Field, the result of overwhelming demand after the Jaguars’ wild-card round playoff game sold out within hours on Wednesday. The Jaguars initially didn’t think they’d be able to do that, both because of league seating policies and because sponsors have paid for the rights to have their logos on the tarps. But the team confirmed today that the tarps will be pulled.

“Following yesterday’s rapid sellout, this morning the Jaguars sought and received permission from the League and our sponsors,” a Jaguars spokesman said in a statement sent to PFT.

After the additional 3,501 seats are sold, a limited number of standing-room only seats will be sold as well. The Jaguars have their biggest home game in years coming and they’re going to have their biggest crowd in years as well.