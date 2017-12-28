Jaguars change course, will remove tarps and open up thousands more seats

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 28, 2017, 2:52 PM EST
Getty Images

After previously saying they would not remove the tarps for next weekend’s playoff game, the Jacksonville Jaguars are changing course: The tarps are being pulled up and thousands more seats are opening up.

A total of 3,501 additional seats will be made available at EverBank Field, the result of overwhelming demand after the Jaguars’ wild-card round playoff game sold out within hours on Wednesday. The Jaguars initially didn’t think they’d be able to do that, both because of league seating policies and because sponsors have paid for the rights to have their logos on the tarps. But the team confirmed today that the tarps will be pulled.

“Following yesterday’s rapid sellout, this morning the Jaguars sought and received permission from the League and our sponsors,” a Jaguars spokesman said in a statement sent to PFT.

After the additional 3,501 seats are sold, a limited number of standing-room only seats will be sold as well. The Jaguars have their biggest home game in years coming and they’re going to have their biggest crowd in years as well.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Jaguars change course, will remove tarps and open up thousands more seats

  2. Hater!!!! I hope the Jags D busts Brady’s ass if they somehow end up playing one another.
    Once the Pats lose this message board will be like crickets..

  5. Jax rise is great for the NFL. No doubt about it.

    NYG basement status is hilarious for the NFL

  11. mark0226 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    What is the NFL policy which limits the number of tickets a stadium can sell?
    —————————

    Judging by that Super Bowl in Dallas, there is no limit.

  14. The tarp stuff is so over rated.. The tarp’s are necessary to balance capacity.. Even with tarps, Jags had problems selling the upper deck seats and actually focus on selling the high dollar premiums.. Many of the empty seats people see at Jags games in the upper deck are because many people never go to their seats but are at the game in the standing areas like the Sports Bars and End Zone area that have pools ( though access to the pools are only through expensive cabana add ons)… The tarps that exist now are only on the West side. On the East Side upper decks, they have a couple of sections reserved for USO and for Honor Rows kids who come to regular season games.. Jags also took out many thousands of seats in club areas when they were upgraded a couple years back. They get to 84K seats for FL-GA by contract by adding end zone and club temporary seats to the tune of 19K that cover many areas that are now standing areas and pool areas at Jags games. FL and GA have been asked if they wanted to keep all the NFL upgrades for their game in town but they prefer more people so those areas are gone. The question now is how to keep the internet crawlers from grabbing all the seats??? Many of the extra presales were grabbed by brokers and marked up.

  16. I’m so proud to be a Jags fan today.

    I don’t care about all the jokes. Keep them coming. They’re funny because they’re true, but I can laugh because we’re going to the playoffs.

  17. DepressedFootballFan says:
    December 28, 2017 at 3:16 pm
    Good for the Jags! I’m happy to see them turn it around this year, and would love to see them take down the Patriots!

    5 3 Rate This

    ——————————-

    So are Goodell and the owners! And. don’t you worry! If Jax makes it to Foxborough for the title game, GOodell’s stooges in pinstripes will be given orders, to try to make that happen to appease a cheating fan like you.

    Gotta prove parity and get Jax to London asap!

  19. tylawspick6 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 2:56 pm
    LOL!!

    Prepare for wild embarrassment when they don’t fill them up.

    Absolutely priceless.

    What an idiot. The Jags sold out in 1 hour! These 3100 will be gone by noon tomorrow then I can buy standing only tix. (I don’t wanna sit way up where those tarps are man).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!