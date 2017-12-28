Jarvis Landry wants to stay in Miami, “encouraged” that will happen

Getty Images

The Dolphins resisted extension talks with wide receiver Jarvis Landry during the offseason and summer months, but a recent report indicated that the team had come to the decision that they want to keep Landry beyond the 2017 season.

That sounds good to Landry, who said Wednesday that he wants to remain with the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

“Of course,” Landry said, via the Sun-Sentinel. “I love Miami. My family’s here in Miami. The fan base is here in Miami. The relationships, this building, this organization, I want to be here. I’ve always believed in being a guy that plays for one team. With that, I hope that opportunity presents itself. But obviously getting what you deserve and everything, this is what I work for. So we’ll see.”

Landry didn’t delve into the particulars of what’s been discussed about a contract, but said he’s “encouraged” things will work out the way he wants.

Landry has 103 catches this season and will break his own franchise record for catches in a season if he pulls in eight against the Bills this weekend. He had 10 for 99 yards the first time that the Dolphins faced Buffalo this season.