Jay Gruden: Kirk Cousins knows how we feel about him

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 28, 2017, 9:42 AM EST
As Kirk Cousins prepares for the next version of what could be his last game in Washington, his coach reiterated their stance that they want to keep the quarterback exactly where he is.

But with questions about his contractual future (and whether they will franchise tag him at a cost of $34.5  million) come back into play, Gruden made it clear what his preference would be.

“I’m sure he knows [how I feel]. I mean, he should know. I’ve made it clear,” Gruden said, via Kimberley Martin of the Washington Post“I’ve been working with him for a long time now and we’ve put a lot of time and a lot of work together with one another trying to get him better, and he’s made me better. So that’s worked out very well. Of course he knows that we want him back, but at the end of the day, like I said, agents, everybody gets involved and he’s got to make a decision for himself.”

Cousins said going into this offseason that he wanted to wait to see how the team developed before he made a long-term decision, and nothing Washington has done this year would necessarily make a man want to stay.

The 49ers were thought to be a potential destination because of his relationship with Kyle Shanahan, but they’ve found their quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo.

Cousins still won’t lack for suitors, and Washington has some degree of control of the situation, even if it would mean a  huge one-year investment. Again.

  4. Cousins will be a Bronco next season. Elway can’t go another year without a franchise QB and Cousins being a tall, white, pocket-passing QB is exactly what Elway wants. Elway will give the same speech he gave to Manning and show his SB 50 ring. With the emergence of Wentz in Philly and the Prescott/Elliot combo in Dallas, the Redskins have no shot at winning the division anytime soon, whereas the AFC West is always up for grabs. Cousins will take $25m a season with a good signing bonus to play in Denver.

  5. cmonitsfunny

    You do realize Dan Snyder paid Haynsworth a hundred million for two tackles and a sea lion flop, don’t you?

    On the other hand, can they still use the transition tag where they get to match any other teams offer?

  6. that’s the problem, Jay. He DOES know how you feel about him. That he’s not good enough(in the Redskins’ eye) to be a top of the line QB, or you wouldn’t be looking like such a sorry organization. I don’t think he’s a great QB, but in today’s nfl, he would rank as at the least ” a very good” one. I don’t think he cares about money as much as he wants to win and play well. The Redskins don’t deserve him. I hope he goes to an NFC team that has some reasonable chance of success. His ability would increase their chance of success.

  9. Know how you feel? The redskins have downplayed him all along. He only asks acceptance and respect. The money is okay but He’ll find the acceptance and respect elsewhere probably

