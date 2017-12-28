Jay Gruden: Kirk Cousins knows how we feel about him

Getty Images

As Kirk Cousins prepares for the next version of what could be his last game in Washington, his coach reiterated their stance that they want to keep the quarterback exactly where he is.

But with questions about his contractual future (and whether they will franchise tag him at a cost of $34.5 million) come back into play, Gruden made it clear what his preference would be.

“I’m sure he knows [how I feel]. I mean, he should know. I’ve made it clear,” Gruden said, via Kimberley Martin of the Washington Post. “I’ve been working with him for a long time now and we’ve put a lot of time and a lot of work together with one another trying to get him better, and he’s made me better. So that’s worked out very well. Of course he knows that we want him back, but at the end of the day, like I said, agents, everybody gets involved and he’s got to make a decision for himself.”

Cousins said going into this offseason that he wanted to wait to see how the team developed before he made a long-term decision, and nothing Washington has done this year would necessarily make a man want to stay.

The 49ers were thought to be a potential destination because of his relationship with Kyle Shanahan, but they’ve found their quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo.

Cousins still won’t lack for suitors, and Washington has some degree of control of the situation, even if it would mean a huge one-year investment. Again.