Josh Gordon says Browns’ decision to cut Joe Haden was “confusing”

Getty Images

Josh Gordon wasn’t on the Browns’ roster when former head of football operations Sashi Brown decided to cut cornerback Joe Haden. But he, like the rest of the team’s coaches and players, still doesn’t understand the decision.

“I was definitely confused,” Gordon said Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I think most of us were on that decision. It just didn’t make much sense at the time, but like most of those decisions that go on up top, they call the shots and whatever they see fit to do or fit to make a decision on, it’s kind of how they play it. So you think that there’s some validity to it that I didn’t know about or still don’t know about. I don’t know the reasoning behind it, but it was just confusing more than anything.”

Without Haden, the Browns have allowed 27 touchdown passes and their six interceptions are second-fewest in the NFL. Haden, meanwhile, has returned from a broken fibula and now gets to go to the playoffs for the first time.

“It looks like he’s doing well,” said Gordon, who could see Haden cover him Sunday in Pittsburgh. “He’s still Joe. More than anything, he’s one of the most athletic, explosive, energetic defensive backs in the league, so I think you’re going to get the best of Joe any day. If he’s on the field, hurt or not hurt or 100 percent, he’s going to appear as if he’s good to go, so if he’s playing, I’ll expect him at this best.”