Josh Gordon says Browns’ decision to cut Joe Haden was “confusing”

Posted by Charean Williams on December 28, 2017, 6:20 PM EST
Getty Images

Josh Gordon wasn’t on the Browns’ roster when former head of football operations Sashi Brown decided to cut cornerback Joe Haden. But he, like the rest of the team’s coaches and players, still doesn’t understand the decision.

“I was definitely confused,” Gordon said Thursday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I think most of us were on that decision. It just didn’t make much sense at the time, but like most of those decisions that go on up top, they call the shots and whatever they see fit to do or fit to make a decision on, it’s kind of how they play it. So you think that there’s some validity to it that I didn’t know about or still don’t know about. I don’t know the reasoning behind it, but it was just confusing more than anything.”

Without Haden, the Browns have allowed 27 touchdown passes and their six interceptions are second-fewest in the NFL. Haden, meanwhile, has returned from a broken fibula and now gets to go to the playoffs for the first time.

“It looks like he’s doing well,” said Gordon, who could see Haden cover him Sunday in Pittsburgh. “He’s still Joe. More than anything, he’s one of the most athletic, explosive, energetic defensive backs in the league, so I think you’re going to get the best of Joe any day. If he’s on the field, hurt or not hurt or 100 percent, he’s going to appear as if he’s good to go, so if he’s playing, I’ll expect him at this best.”

7 responses to “Josh Gordon says Browns’ decision to cut Joe Haden was “confusing”

  1. The entire NFL is full of inept organizations.

    – Players who just can’t stop talking.
    – Incompetent management.
    – Ownership misbehaving.
    – Lack of class and cutting your legendary players on Xmas.
    – Making cheating a strategy.
    – Downright culture of losing.
    – etc…

    But thanks god, the Ravens continue to be the gold standard on how to run a football organization. The rest of the NFL should watch and learn.

  3. I’m not a Browns fan, never even been to Cleveland. But those fans deserve better. I’d like to see how many Steelers ‘fans’ would exist if they had that kind of a bad run.
    Cheers to Browns Fans. Hang in there, winning will be triple sweet!

  4. I’m not a Browns fan, never even been to Cleveland. But those fans deserve better. I’d like to see how many Steelers ‘fans’ would exist if they had that kind of a bad run.
    Cheers to Browns Fans. Hang in there, winning will be triple sweet.
    ____________________________________________________________________
    Apparently you must be 13 years old and do not know how to do research. Check the Steelers record of futility from 1971 to the beginning of the NFL.

  6. Geez Josh. Don’t ya think you’re kinda late to the party. The Browns fired Sashi Brown a while ago. Chill out. I think you have your hands full worrying about yourself.

  7. biffbiffington says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    I’m not a Browns fan, never even been to Cleveland. But those fans deserve better. I’d like to see how many Steelers ‘fans’ would exist if they had that kind of a bad run.
    ————————————————-
    I have been a Steeler fan since the late 1960s when they were wretched (1-13 in 1969). And all through the Mark Malone, Mike Tomczak, Kent Graham, and David Woodley QB years when they were mediocre. Been a fan through thick and thin.

