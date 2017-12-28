Judge dismisses motions seeking to end St. Louis lawsuit against Rams, NFL

Getty Images

A lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams and the NFL by the city of St. Louis was allowed to proceed after a judge ruled against dismissal motions on Wednesday.

According to Mike Faulk of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Circuit Court Judge Christopher McGraugh denied motions to dismiss 85 defendants and a motion alleging lack of jurisdiction. The dismissals allow the case to move forward as St. Louis seeks breach of contract in the team’s decision to relocate to Los Angeles last year.

“This ruling is another step toward holding Stan Kroenke and the NFL accountable for conspiring to swindle the St. Louis area out of the NFL team we supported with our hearts and our tax dollars,” St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges St. Louis lost out on millions in tax revenue with the team’s departure. It also alleges fraud and illegal enrichment in the various claims against the Rams and the league at large.