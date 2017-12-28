Julio Jones says he’s “ready to go”

Getty Images

The Falcons are in the playoffs with a win on Sunday and it looks like they’ll have their top wide receiver in the lineup to help them get it.

Julio Jones didn’t practice on Wednesday due to ankle and thumb injuries, but he returned as a limited participant on Thursday. After practice, Jones said there was nothing to worry about regarding his availability on Sunday.

“It’s great,” Jones said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Can’t you tell? It’s good. I’ll be ready to go.”

Center Alex Mack sat out on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday with a calf injury that coach Dan Quinn said he suffered in that day’s practice. Two other offensive linemen — guards Andy Levitre and Wes Schweitzer — were limited, but Quinn said he’s confident the players will be “be ready to rock” against the Panthers.