Kenny Vaccaro undergoes surgery to repair core muscle

The Saints placed safety Kenny Vaccaro on injured reserve last week. He began the process of getting ready for 2018 on Tuesday, undergoing surgery to repair a severe core muscle injury, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Dr. William Myers, the renowned Philadelphia-based surgeon, performed the surgery on Vaccaro.

Vaccaro first showed sign of the groin injury in Week 9 when he left the game against the Bucs. He sat out two games before returning. He also missed part of a Week 14 loss to Atlanta.

He finished the season with 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions and seven passes defensed in 12 games.