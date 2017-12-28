Lane Johnson is done speaking to the media

Getty Images

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, who has been in trouble a time or two with the league for far more serious issues, could soon be on the league office’s radar screen, again.

Via NBC Sports Philadelphia, Johnson said Wednesday that he’s finished speaking to the media.

“I’m done,” Johnson said, and then he walked away.

League rules require players to submit to questions from reporters twice per week — once after every game and once during the practice week, either via podium or locker-room availability.

Johnson seems to be less upset with the media than he is upset with himself for failing to watch his tongue when talking to reporters earlier in the week.

“I think [the holding calls] were ticky-tacky [BS],” Johnson said after Monday night’s win over the Raiders. “You can put that in the papers.”

Here’s what else was put in the papers: Johnson’s comments about the Raiders’ best pass rusher.

“Khalil Mack didn’t sniff the quarterback all night,” Johnson said. “He’s supposed to be the best player in the league.”

Actually, the best player in the league may be the quarterback who isn’t available to play for the Eagles. And that could be the real root of Johnson’s frustration.