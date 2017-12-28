Malik Jackson apologized to Aaron Colvin for sideline altercation

Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson apologized cornerback Aaron Colvin for a heated altercation on the sidelines during last Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Jackson apologized to Colvin soon after the incident but also decided to publicly apologize to his teammate on Wednesday.

“I’d like to publicly apologize to AC because that’s unprofessional of me,” Jackson said. “But when things are happening that we’re not used to, we just have to learn how to — not accept it — but be able to learn from it and move on and change what’s going on. They [the 49ers] just got the best of my emotions, and I can’t let that happen as a leader and as a competitor.”

With the Jaguars down 10-0 late in the first quarter, Jackson jumped off the bench and tried to get in Colvin’s face. The two had to be separated by coaches and teammates before Jackson calmed down upon returning to the bench. The loss to the 49ers was just the second game all season the Jaguars defense had allowed at least 10 points in the first quarter.

It led to Jackson’s frustrations boiling over.

“I wasn’t doing what I know I could do, and they were just doing what they wanted to do,” Jackson said of the 49ers.