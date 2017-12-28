Marcus Gilbert says Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell won’t play Sunday

Getty Images

The Steelers can be the top seed in the AFC playoffs if they win while the Patriots lose to the Jets, but one of the team’s starters said Thursday that Pittsburgh won’t be playing two of their top offensive players.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le'Veon Bell were both listed as limited for non-injury reasons in Thursday’s practice and right tackle Marcus Gilbert said that they will both be more than limited on Sunday.

“We’ll have Landry Jones in there,” Gilbert said, via Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We wont have Ben. or 8-4 [Antonio Brown, who is dealing with a calf injury]. Or Le’Veon Bell.”

Center Maurkice Pouncey (hip) didn’t practice while defensive end Cameron Heyward was also limited for reasons unrelated to an injury. That may also be a hint that they’ll be sitting to rest for the playoffs.

If that’s the case, it suggests the Steelers don’t expect the Patriots to have much trouble beating the Jets. It would also stand to improve the Browns’ chances of avoiding an 0-16 season, although that’s hardly a sure thing when talking about a team that’s won once since the start of the 2016 season.