Marshon Lattimore “looking forward” to facing Mike Evans

Getty Images

The last time the Buccaneers and Saints played, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans wound up with a suspension for a running shot from behind on Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore while Lattimore and Jameis Winston were engaged with one another.

They’ll be back on the same field this weekend, but neither player is stoking the flames ahead of Sunday.

“I’m not about to answer a hundred questions about him,” Lattimore said. “But yeah. I’m looking forward to it.”

Evans had a quiet game outside of the cheap shot with just one catch for 13 yards the first time the two teams met. He said Thursday, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, that he plans to apologize to Lattimore for what he deemed a “bulls–t move” and said it will “be fun to play him again.”

Evans will be trying to nail down the fourth 1,000-yard season of his four-year NFL career while the Saints are trying to nail down the NFC South.