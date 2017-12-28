Matt Forte wants to return after “playing on one leg” this year

December 28, 2017
Running back Matt Forte has been a regular on the Jets’ injury reports this season due to a knee injury and remained there on Thursday as a non-participant in one of the team’s final practices of the year.

Forte hopes it’s not one of his final practices with the team altogether. Forte, who had arthroscopic knee surgery after his first year with the team, said he would like to return for a third season with the Jets in 2018 in hopes of finding better health and production.

“When I was healthy and got the opportunities, I think I produced at a decent level,” Forte said, via NJ.com. “Since the bye week [this year], I’ve been basically playing on one leg, so that’s been tough. Obviously, that hinders your production level.”

Forte, who turned 32 this month, is under contract for next season with a cap hit of $4 million and without any guaranteed money, so the Jets would realize $3 million in savings if they move on without him. The presence of Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire may make it likelier that they choose that route.

  3. Of course he wants to play for the Jets next year, he has 3 million reasons to want too. He’s 32 and coming off a bad year and it’s the Jets so we know it’s not to compete for the Super Bowl or even the playoffs.

  5. A uniquely skilled player, great teammate and a good guy. Bad coaching and (towards the end) OL play in Chicago ensured he never saw as much on-field success as his talent warranted in his prime. All that said, I think his train may have made its final stop.

    A uniquely skilled player, great teammate and a good guy. Bad coaching and (towards the end) OL play in Chicago ensured he never saw as much on-field success as his talent warranted in his prime. All that said, I think his train may have made its final stop.

    Why did he choose the Jet$ over the Pats? Who in their right mind would do that?

    He got what he deserved and the football gods were watching.

    Choosing greed and money over trying to win a SB, never really works.

