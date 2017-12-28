Matthew Stafford wants to play, expects to play

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford has started 111 consecutive games, third-most among active quarterbacks. He expects to start his 112th game in a row Sunday despite the playoffs being out of reach.

“I’m the quarterback here,” Stafford said, via Kyle Meinke of mlive.com. “This is what I work hard for. I work hard for opportunities to go out there and play on Sundays. I don’t care what the situation is. You get your body ready. You get your mind ready to go out there and play. You go out there and play.

“And I think to think otherwise is not real smart.”

Stafford has played well this season, with his 4,123 yards ranking fourth in the league, his 65.5 completion percentage the second best of his career and his 97.1 passer a career best.

Coach Jim Caldwell said he hasn’t considered protecting Stafford by resting the franchise quarterback in favor of backup Jake Rudock. Rudock has played in three games this season, going 3-for-5 for 24 yards and an interception.