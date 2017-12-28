Mike Evans can join exclusive club this Sunday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t be hitting their goals as a team this season, but one of their players can hit an individual milestone that puts him in pretty exclusive company.

Wide receiver Mike Evans is 54 receiving yards away from a 1,000-yard season. It would be the fourth time in as many NFL seasons that Evans hit that mark, something that only Randy Moss and A.J. Green have done in the history of the league.

“It would be dope. I’m going to try to get it,” Evans said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m not far off, 50-some yards, and hopefully I can get it. I’m just going to go out there and play my game and try to win, end the year on a positive note.”

Evans will try to get those 54 yards against the Saints and the first meeting with the Saints this year stands as a big reason why Evans hasn’t already reached 1,000 yards. He was held to one catch for 13 yards and then earned a one-game suspension for a blindside shot at cornerback Marshon Lattimore while Lattimore was exchanging words with Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Wisnton.