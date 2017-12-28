Mike Evans intends to apologize to Marshon Lattimore

Getty Images

Mike Evans criticized himself for what he calls a “bulls— move” done “in the heat of the moment” and intends to apologize to Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore for it Sunday, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

The league suspended the Buccaneers receiver for one game after Evans charged Lattimore, hitting the rookie in the back during a Week 9 game. Evans felt he was defending quarterback Jameis Winston after Lattimore responded to a tap on the back of his helmet by shoving Winston.

Evans since has expressed remorse, and Lattimore downplayed the incident Thursday.

Both sides appear to have moved on.

“That’s in the past, and mistakes were made, and fines were handed out,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said. “There was a suspension, and that was in the past. That was the last game, and this is a different game.”