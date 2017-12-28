Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee enters 2018 NFL draft

Getty Images

Another quarterback is leaving college early to enter the NFL draft, but this time it’s not one who’s likely to be a high pick.

Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee announced today that he will give up his final season of NCAA eligibility to enter the 2018 NFL draft. Lee is not considered on anything close to the same level as Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold or Josh Allen, all of whom either already have announced or are expected to announce that they’re leaving school early to enter the draft.

So why is Lee leaving school early? Because Nebraska hired a new coach, Scott Frost, who runs an offensive that requires a quarterback who can both run and pass. Lee is a pocket passer who wouldn’t thrive in Frost’s offense. Lee could transfer, but he already did that once, from Tulane to Nebraska, and doesn’t want to do it again.

Perhaps some team will think Lee is worth a late-round pick. If not, he’s likely to sign on somewhere as an undrafted free agent and see if he can prove himself on the next level. Even if he’s a long shot in the NFL, going pro may make more sense than staying in an offense that doesn’t suit him at Nebraska.