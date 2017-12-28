Nick Foles preparing to play entire game on Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson hasn’t outlined his plans for resting any starters in the team’s final regular season game, but he did say that it “would be good” to get quarterback Nate Sudfeld his first game action since joining the team in early September.

Any snaps that Sudfeld takes would come at the expense of Nick Foles, who has made two starts since Carson Wentz‘s season-ending torn ACL and is coming off a rough game against the Raiders last Monday night that suggests he can use as much time as possible running the offense. Based on what Foles said Thursday, it looks like he’ll get it.

“I’m preparing to play the whole game,” Foles said, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Foles’ rough outing came on a cold and windy night in Philadelphia, but he said the weather wasn’t an excuse and reiterated that he needs to be sharper in future outings.