Orlando Scandrick will finish season on injured reserve

The Cowboys will place cornerback Orlando Scandrick on injured reserve, possibly ending his career in Dallas, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Scandrick missed the past three games with two transverse process fractures in his back and was unlikely to play in Philadelphia.

He finished the season with seven passes defensed and 39 tackles in 11 games. In his 10-year career in Dallas, the former fifth-round pick played in 125 games and started 69, making 422 tackles, eight interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 73 pass breakups.

Scandrick, 30, is signed through 2019 with a $5.28 million cap number for next season. But the Cowboys used high picks on Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis this year, and the rookies are playing big roles.

“Obviously I’m still under contract, so that’s not ultimately my decision, but I’m prepared for whatever,” Scandrick said, via Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News. “. . . [Awuzie and Lewis] are playing well together right now. They’re going to continue to grow. They’re going to continue to get better, and I’m not at the point in my career where I’m willing to be an inactive guy.”