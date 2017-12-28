Raiders cleared in ball-warming incident

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2017, 12:29 PM EST
Getty Images

There may be plenty of example of teams getting away with cheating. The Raiders heating up a football on Monday night isn’t one of them.

“That was not a game ball,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “It was a practice ball that was put back in a team bag. The K-ball coordinator confirmed there were no unauthorized balls used during the game.”

ESPN cameras showed Raiders long snapper Jon Condo warming a ball at the outset of the fourth-quarter drive that quickly resulted in quarterback Derek Carr throwing an interception. As the video gained more and more attention and scrutiny, we pointed out that players preparing for a field goal try on the sidelines don’t have sideline access to the kicking balls that are used in the games.

And then there’s the explanation provided by punter Marquette King, who was standing next to Condo.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Raiders cleared in ball-warming incident

  1. Who cares?

    As long as it is an NFL-football, let kickers and QBs prepare them how they like so that they can provide the best product on the field.

    NFL should focus on poor and inconsistent officiating and mismanagement at the Head Office before looking at anything else.

  2. I just wish our top athletes would play the real #FUTBOL and not this fake handball. If they only realized they could make a lot more money playing the real #Futbol in Europe, with less risk of injury. And at the same time bring a real world championship to your country. #WORLDCUP

  7. Sounds fishy, why heat up a practice ball?
    It won’t feel anything like a game ball on a cold night, so why do it.
    Unless it wasn’t a practice ball.

  11. Can they just move to Vegas next year? Now that the Niners have a QB the Raiders will be back on the 5th page of the sports
    where they had been for the past fifteen years before they had one good season. They moved up to page two! Viva Las Vegas Raiders!

    Niner Empire

  13. jimnaizeeum says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Sounds fishy, why heat up a practice ball?
    It won’t feel anything like a game ball on a cold night, so why do it.
    Unless it wasn’t a practice ball.

    How about practice snaps with a warm ball feeling better?

  17. jimnaizeeum says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:42 pm
    Sounds fishy, why heat up a practice ball?

    ————-

    So they can, you know, practice. Like snapping to the holder on the sidelines in the event the game comes down to a FG or extra point. Much like when the backup QB quickly tosses balls on the sidelines when the starter gets hurt.

  20. jimnaizeeum says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:42 pm
    Sounds fishy, why heat up a practice ball?
    It won’t feel anything like a game ball on a cold night, so why do it.
    Unless it wasn’t a practice ball.

    38 23 Rate This

    ———————–

    Exactly. That is how you can tell Goodell is being disingenuous here.

    1. He’s trying to drum up more support that what NE was framed as doing was somehow more sinister, when in reality, we’ve specifically been told no one player or team employee is supposed to touch them in any other way than what the gameday manual says. These are Goodell’s exact words.

    2. Why is there all this grey area over something so simple?

    3. He doesn’t want to lead like a normal person because Oakland plays in the AFC and may be a quality contender to knock off NE in the future. Right now, the AFC is the weaker conference.

    I could have predicted nothing would happen to Oakland, which is how I know what Goodell will do. There will also not be an “investigation” of Jerry Richardson either.

    I love how people try to blame the decline in ratings to only the kneeling topic, and then completely ignore stuff like this.

    After Deflategate, you’d think every single team would be walking on pins and needles with regards to this topic, but it’s not the case. Hmm. That’s suspicious.

    One set of rules for 31 NFL teams. One special, special set of rules (and framejobs) for the Pats.

    I think Oakland lied, Goodell knew it and simply doesn’t care becasue he doesn’t want to have to be forced to steal a 1st and a 4th rd pick from Oakland, as a team trying to gain stability heading into Vegas.

  22. sportstalkfan says:
    December 28, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    So they can, you know, practice. Like snapping to the holder on the sidelines in the event the game comes down to a FG or extra point. Much like when the backup QB quickly tosses balls on the sidelines when the starter gets hurt.
    ——————-

    Wouldn’t it be, you know, better to practice with footballs that are similar to the ones they would use in the game?

  23. stipez says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    King is right, each team has their own, for some reason, should be able to do what they like with them.
    ——————

    The teams don’t have their own kicking footballs.

  25. •LB Bill Romanowski (2003)

    jdubkc says:

    December 28, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    C’mon people.. The Raider don’t have to cheat to lose

    •C Barret Robbins (2003)
    •DT Dana Stubblefield (2003)
    •DT Chris Cooper (2003)
    •SS Jarrod Cooper (2007)
    •FB Luke Lawton (2009)
    •WR Andre Holmes (2013)
    •FB Marcel Reece (2015) – Claims to have ingested it unintentionally

    That’s a lot of cheating

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!