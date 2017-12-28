Raiders cleared in ball-warming incident

Getty Images

There may be plenty of example of teams getting away with cheating. The Raiders heating up a football on Monday night isn’t one of them.

“That was not a game ball,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “It was a practice ball that was put back in a team bag. The K-ball coordinator confirmed there were no unauthorized balls used during the game.”

ESPN cameras showed Raiders long snapper Jon Condo warming a ball at the outset of the fourth-quarter drive that quickly resulted in quarterback Derek Carr throwing an interception. As the video gained more and more attention and scrutiny, we pointed out that players preparing for a field goal try on the sidelines don’t have sideline access to the kicking balls that are used in the games.

And then there’s the explanation provided by punter Marquette King, who was standing next to Condo.