Saints put Hau’oli Kikaha on injured reserve

Saints defensive end/linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha missed all of 2016 with a torn ACL, but made it back in time to start the season on the active roster.

He won’t be ending the season on the active roster, however. The Saints placed Kikaha on injured reserve Thursday due to an ankle injury he suffered last Sunday.

Kikaha played 207 defensive snaps this season and recorded four sacks off the edge for New Orleans. He’s the second edge rusher they’ve sent to injured reserve this season with Alex Okafor being shut down with a torn Achilles in November.

The Saints filled the open roster spot by bringing back a former member of the team. Kasim Edebali had eight sacks in 48 games with the Saints between 2014 and 2016 and spent time with the Broncos, Lions and Rams this year.